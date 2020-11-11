On the evening of November 10, 2020, Vernal Lambert Timmons passed away surrounded by his family. Vernal was 82 years old.

Vernal was born on February 24, 1938, the son of Harvey Lambert Timmons and Dimple (Liming) Timmons. Vernal grew up on a small farm in the small town of Joplin, VA which is now a part of Prince William Park.

He enlisted in the Air Force in 1957 and received an Honorary Discharge in 1963. He began his career at the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority in the City of Alexandria in 1962 and retired after 37 years in 1999. Vernal was well-known in Alexandria as a handyman. He enjoyed helping others in various small jobs. He worked this as a second job to care for his growing family. He was a resident of the City of Alexandria and a member of the First Baptist Church of Alexandria until the time of his death.

Vernal enjoyed gardening and would always give vegetables and flowers to others. He was involved in the City of Alexandria’s farmers’ market. He enjoyed music; you could hear his country, blue grass and gospel music from a mile away.

Vernal is survived by his brother Wesley, children; James (Jeannie), Rachel (Allen) Payne, John and Mary Timmons, grandchildren; Jessica Timmons Matthews (Colin), Joshua, Christopher and Allen Payne, Jr.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, brother Harvey, sons; Mark and David.

His family would like thank the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living in Stafford for the attentive compassionate care they provided Vernal in his final days.

The family has entrusted Vernal to Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge VA on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2-6pm.

A private family service will be held at the Timmons cemetery on Monday, November 16, 2020.