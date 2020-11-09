On Tuesday, November 3, 2020 (age 84), Marilyn S. Van Hook passed away peacefully at her home in Woodbridge with her family by her side. Preceding her in death were her parents Frank and Gladys Schemanski, sisters Geraldine F. Morency and Jo Ellen Schemanski, brother Frank C. Schemanski and her grandson Ryan T. Van Hook. Marilyn was a devoted mother to Jeffrey (wife Martha), Gerald (wife Kellie), Christopher, Eric (wife Nith), and Jill. Also survived by thirteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and several nephews and nieces.

Marilyn retired from DCDC after many years of dedicated service working for Lorton Prison. Her last assignment was Secretary to the Deputy of the Office of Deputy Director-Operations in Lorton, Va. After retirement Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her family at gatherings, baking around the holidays, swimming (“water ballet”), and gardening in her Mother’s Day Garden. A skilled seamstress and knitting enthusiast resulted in many lovely keepsakes for her family and friends to cherish. Outside of her family time, Marilyn enjoyed weekly gatherings with her dear friends playing Mahjong and Mexican Train for countless hours. Marilyn had a kind heart that made everyone feel at home at Grandma’s house that will be deeply missed by all. I hope you catch a fish for us Mom!

The family will be receiving family and friends to join them November 20, 2020 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge VA 22191 where service will be held at 1 pm followed by a 3:30 pm Garden Ceremony for family only at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Alexandria, VA 22309.