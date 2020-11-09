Jovida Pope

The book of life was gently closed for Jovida Leslie Lawson-Pope, who departed her life on Sunday, November 1, 2020 Prince William Hospital, Manassas, Virginia.

Jovida, was born October 22, 1956 to the late John Lawson and Evelyn Lawson-Hyman. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland and lived most of her young life in Washington, D.C., and Colonial Beach, Va. She accepted Christ at an early age and loved the Lord.

Jovida, received her education in the Washington, DC., and Colonial Beach, Va. She received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management degree from Southeastern University College. She was employed at Department of General Service Administration as a Project Manager.

Jovida’s, favorite football team was “Dallas Cowboys.” She enjoyed traveling, cooking and most of all being around family. Anyone who know her knew she was proud of her Daughter Aleezea and that she LOVED to travel. Jovida would send out a text saying “hey, we’re taking a cruise or we’re traveling to whatever destination she choice.

Jovida, was preceded in death by her parents John Lawson and Evelyn Lawson-Hyman, brother Johnny Lawson and nephew Dartagan Lawson.

Jovida, is survived by her daughter Aleezea Pope, Norfok, Va., Son Aaron Pope (Katrina Pope), Las Vegas, Nevada. Sisters: Lavinia Hyman, Amonia Hyman-Mendoza, Baltimore, Maryland and Odette Hardy, Florida, Brothers: Nathaniel Hyman and Daniel Hyman, Baltimore, Maryland. Sister-in-law Claudine Lawson, Maryland, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Special cousins: Liz Ashton, Colonial Beach, Joseph “LJ” West, Norfolk, Va., Special nephew: Diego Lawson, Maryland, Goddaughter Joi Ashton, Colonial Beach. Special Friends: Teressa-Godley-Chase and Shawn Bailey