A woman stopped a man from walking out of a McDonald’s with an undisclosed amount of cash on Saturday, November 7.
Dean Bell was had just ordered a fries and a Coke and was standing at the counter waiting to get his food when he saw a man walked up to the register and stick his hand in the till.
“The person at the register kept telling the man, “if you don’t take your hand out of there, I’m going to break it,” said Bell, who pulled out his phone to record video of the incident.
A woman wearing a Goodwill t-shirt similar to those worn by Goodwill store employees walked up and confronted the man after while his hand was still in the till. The woman tried to stop the man was leaving after the manager had called 911 for law enforcement. A Goodwill store is right around the corner from the restaurant. We’re trying to learn the identity of the woman.
The man eventually fled the scene empty-handed. Bell said he and the bystander spoke with authorities when they arrived.
Bell said he also tried to reason with the suspect.
“I told him, ‘I know times are hard right now, but you don’t want to do this,” Bell told Potomac Local News.
A representative from the Fredericksburg Area Goodwill stores today was unable to confirm the woman’s identity in the photo.
Stafford authorities were also unable to identify the woman who stopped the suspect. They arrested the man and provided this press release below.
On November 7 at 1:51 p.m., deputies responded to 190 Garrisonville Road (McDonald’s) for a report of a robbery.
It was reported the suspect entered the business and stood near a cash register. While an employee was completing a transaction with a customer, the suspect reached into the cash drawer and grabbed a $20 bill. The employee grabbed the suspect’s arm and he let go of the bill. He then left the business.
Deputy S.M. Eastman observed the suspect walking on Garrisonville Road. The deputy stopped the suspect, Ibrahim Kamara, 23, of Stafford, and noticed he smelled of alcoholic beverages. Kamara was arrested for robbery and public intoxication.
It was also discovered Kamara was involved in a theft that occurred at 1455 Stafford Market Place (Best Buy) just prior to the robbery at McDonald’s. A loss prevention employee reported Kamara stole a computer from the business.
Kamara was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail for the charges of robbery, larceny, and public intoxication.