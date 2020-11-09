A woman stopped a man from walking out of a McDonald’s with an undisclosed amount of cash on Saturday, November 7.

Dean Bell was had just ordered a fries and a Coke and was standing at the counter waiting to get his food when he saw a man walked up to the register and stick his hand in the till.

“The person at the register kept telling the man, “if you don’t take your hand out of there, I’m going to break it,” said Bell, who pulled out his phone to record video of the incident.

A woman wearing a Goodwill t-shirt similar to those worn by Goodwill store employees walked up and confronted the man after while his hand was still in the till. The woman tried to stop the man was leaving after the manager had called 911 for law enforcement. A Goodwill store is right around the corner from the restaurant. We’re trying to learn the identity of the woman.

The man eventually fled the scene empty-handed. Bell said he and the bystander spoke with authorities when they arrived.

Bell said he also tried to reason with the suspect.

“I told him, ‘I know times are hard right now, but you don’t want to do this,” Bell told Potomac Local News.

A representative from the Fredericksburg Area Goodwill stores today was unable to confirm the woman’s identity in the photo.

Stafford authorities were also unable to identify the woman who stopped the suspect. They arrested the man and provided this press release below.