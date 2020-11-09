Ervin S. Whitaker, age 80, of Dumfries, Virginia, passed away on November 7, 2020. Ervin is predeceased by his beloved wife of 28 years, Mary E. Whitaker; his parents Heggie and Darrene Whitaker; and his siblings Vivian Mitchell, Runy Whitaker, Ann Anderson, Edward Whitaker, and Venessa McCorkle. He leaves behind

to cherish his memories his daughters Shelby (Jim) Stortecky and Terri (Mark) Hornsby; his grandchildren Nicholas Decowski, Jennifer (Kyle) Beach, Shawn (Kasondra) Decowski, and Joshua (Stacey) Hornsby; his great-grandchildren Trevor Decowski, Lily Beach, Winter Decowski, and Easton Decowski; and his siblings Van Inglett, Velma Sager, DIllie (Kenneth) Hollimon, and Wayne (Lynn) Whitaker.

Ervin spent 30 years of his life in the United States Coast Guard serving his grateful nation. He opened Prince William Real Estate and was a broker for over 30 years in the Northern Virginia area. He will be missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4134 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, VA 22193 on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10:30 am until the time of his service at 11:30 am. He will be laid to rest with Mary at Quantico National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, (www.cancer.org).