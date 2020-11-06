Rachel Marion Sims

Rachel Marion (Gibbs) Sims was born May 30, 1923 to William Gibbs and

Julia (Boykin) Gibbs in Oriental, North Carolina as the sixth of eight children.

She passed away September 21, 2020 at the age of 97, at her daughter’s home,

with family at her side. Rachel was a devoted servant of Jehovah, a loving wife,

sister, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great

grandmother, aunt, friend and spiritual mother who will be dearly missed by

many.

Rachel moved from the small fishing village of Oriental in the Outer Banks of

North Carolina to Brooklyn, New York with her older brother, Wilford Gibbs,

in the early 1940’s. Shortly afterwards she met Ernest Sims, Wilford’s best

friend, and they were married in Brooklyn May 5, 1943. Their oldest child,

Sandra was born in 1945, followed by Mona, Beverly, Hope, Howard and

Stephen.

Her husband, Ernest Sims, eventually learned the “Truth”, and was taught by

Brother Roy Thorpe, Sr. He was baptized as a Witness of Jehovah in Connecticut

in 1952. Rachel began studying shortly afterwards because she said ‘I wasn’t

going to let my “Ern” leave me behind’. She was aided into the truth by Sister

Arrie Lee Thomas, and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1953.

Rachel began regular pioneering as a full-time servant of Jehovah in 1969 once

her children were older. She continued pioneering for 51 years right up until

the end of her life. She loved helping others learn the good news of God’s

Kingdom, and during her lifetime helped many to become baptized servants of

Jehovah. Over the years, her pioneer partners included Sister Gwen Knight,

Sister Iris Duncan, Sister Beverly Craddock, Sister Lorena Long, Sister Ella

Robinson, Sister Noreen Walker, and Sister Juanita Montalvo. Ernest and

Rachel’s home was always open to their spiritual children, Bethel members,

family and friends. Through that experience, and attending International

Conventions in many countries, they made lasting friendships with many

Brothers and Sisters around the world.

Ernest and Rachel’s greatest accomplishment was raising all 6 of their children

to love and serve Jehovah. To this day, they are all faithful Witnesses of

Jehovah…most currently sharing, or having shared in various aspects of the

full-time service from Bethel service, regular pioneering, serving as Elders and

Ministerial servants; and likewise raising their own children and grandchildren

to love and serve Jehovah.

Ernest and Rachel’s closest friends were Brother and Sister Wheelock. Rarely

did you see them apart. In the late 1950’s, Brother Wheelock asked Ernest and

Rachel to care for a young child named George Duncan while his mother, Iris

Duncan, was ill. That created a lifelong relationship. George lived with the Sims

for a period of time. Rachel considered George as her third son and to this day

he and his mother are considered family. They also unofficially adopted a couple

of young Bethelites, Robert Webber and Jim Millyard, who Rachel loved dearly

and also considered as her sons. Other dear friends included Joanna Makris,

and her two children, George and Tina, who were with them in the Times Square

Congregation from the very beginning. She also had an especially close

relationship with Amber (Sims) Colon, who although being her oldest

grandchild, was more like a daughter to her.

During her illness and while in the hospital, Rachel never hesitated to speak to

others about Jehovah’s promises for our future through His coming Kingdom,

where she looked intently forward to seeing her husband, “Ern” again, and

‘being on his arm’. Although being very sick, Rachel showed her devotion to

Jehovah by attending her last meeting with her Congregation (Westside, New

York) on the day she passed away.

Rachel Marion (Gibbs) Sims was proceeded in death by her devoted husband,

Ernest Howard Sims, and her seven siblings, Ernest Gibbs, Haywood Gibbs,

Magnor Gibbs, Wilford Gibbs, Leo Gibbs, Madeline (Gibbs) Green, and

William Gibbs Jr. Rachel is survived by her 6 children, daughter Sandra Sims-

Brown (Shib, Jr.) and their 5 children, Suzette (Brown) Glass (Rudolph/Steven)

and their 4 children, Evan, Thales, Olivia, and Lance; Rachelle (Brown) Boyd

(Corey Sr.) and their 2 children, Corey Jr. (Georgenia), and Leila; Shib Brown

III (Shallyn) and their 3 children, Torran, Shiria (Corey), and Shib IV; Aaron

Brown (Angel) and their 2 children, Noble and Skyy; Jessica Brown and her

daughter Alanah; daughter Mona (Sims) Mitchell (Emmett) and their daughter,

Amber (Sims) Colon (Rocky) and their daughter, Jade; daughter, Beverly (Sims)

Craddock (Robert) and their 9 children, Robert (Stephanie) and their 3

daughters, Kia, India, and Tiyanna, Thaddeus Craddock (Valarie), Kevin

Craddock (Monique) and their 8 children, Shalida (Craddock) Washington

(deceased) (Benjamin) and their 2 sons, Shawn and Benjamin Jr, Shatiera

(Craddock) Terry (Kelvin), Thien Craddock, Tiffany Craddock and her 4

children, Tristan, Mia, Arden, and Ecaurie, Thieanna (Craddock) Estramera

(Alex) and their 2 sons, Aaron and Alonzo, Lyra Craddock and her daughter

Zarley; her daughter, Hope (Sims) Thompson (James) and their 2 children,

Lauren Thompson and Niles Thompson (Katrina); her son, Howard Sims

(Jynette(deceased)/Trish) and their 6 children, Jaszlynn (Sims) Diop (Alioune)

and their 3 daughters, Jumoke, Adetolani, and Khadyja, Halston Sims (Alicia),

Atlanta Sims, Elijah (Sunni) and their 2 daughters, and sons Jonah and Isaac;

her son, Stephen Sims (Gail); also cousins Alonzo (deceased) and Lottie (Gibbs)

Alston (deceased) and their 2 children, Lisa Alston and Aldo Alston, who were

like siblings to the Sims own children; and her cousin, Denise (Sims) Mason,

and Barbara Gibbs who are now also her spiritual sisters. Rachel is also

survived by a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, spiritual family, and 22

spiritual children, including Alfreda Edwards, Delores Veira, Toya Tigani,

Lazetta Matasaran, Shalida Craddock, Martha Jones, Corey Jones, Lee Yee,

Sandy Bell, Denise Middleton, Lory Soules, Maryanne Hayes, Eva West, Kim

Jones Gonzales, and Ella Robinson.