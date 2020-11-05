Stafford registrar calls for patience as votes are counted

Stafford Voter Registrar Anna Hash is asking for the public’s patience as elections officials complete their jobs. When a person votes, two things happen: the vote is counted and the individual is given credit on the state election website. The vote is counted right away but the state website can take a couple of days to give voters credit. Understandably, tallying the votes is the first and most important job.

If you voted in person on election day, your vote was counted immediately. Ballots are counted when they go into the scanner. To check that you received credit for voting, visit the state elections website at www.vote.elections.virginia.gov. Click on “Check Registration Status” and login with your identifying information. Check your “Voter History” to see if you have credit for voting in the 2020 Election. Voter credit means you simply appeared to vote. It is a separate process from whether your vote counted or not.

If you voted by mail or early in-person, visit the state website, log in with your information and view the “Vote Absentee by Mail” section. The date you see is the date your ballot arrived and was turned over for counting or the day you voted at an early vote center. If you have a date in the column, your vote has been counted.

Please note that there will be no information listed under the “My Ballot” section as the election has passed and is no longer active. Again, check the section under “Voter History” or “Vote Absentee by Mail” for status.