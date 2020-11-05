If you buy a bag, Stafford library to bag a deal

Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Porter Branch has been selected by a local Giant Food store for November’s Community Bag Program.

Giant Food’s Community Bag Program is designed to make it easy for shoppers to give back to their local communities while supporting the environment.

For the month of November, the Friends of the Library will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of a $2.50 reusable Community Bag at the Giant Food located on 317 Worth Avenue in North Stafford.

The Porter Branch library is located at 2001 Parkway Boulevard in North Stafford.