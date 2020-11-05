Early Christmas present: Prince William students to get 2-week holiday in 2021

The Prince William County School Board adopted the 2021-22 school calendar at its meeting on November 4.

The approved calendar will include two full weeks for winter break and incorporates additional holidays that reflect the diversity of the PWCS community. The first day of school will be Monday, August 23, 2021, and the last day of school will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Schools will be closed for the winter break from Monday, December 20, 2021, through Friday, December 31, 2021. Schools will reopen on Monday, January 3, 2022.

In October, the School Division developed a poll requesting parents and community members to provide feedback regarding preferences for the 2021-22 school calendar. The poll included two calendar options in response to decisions made by the School Board for the 2021-22 school calendar and feedback on previous calendars. One option was similar to the calendar originally approved for 2020-21, and the other incorporated additional holidays. Both options started and ended on the same dates, but there were differences within the calendars relative to winter break and the Monday after spring break.

The two calendar options and poll results were presented to the School Board at the October 21 meeting, where the School Board requested the now-approved third option encompassing a full two weeks for winter break and the additional holidays. To account for the additional days, the 2021-22 school year was extended from June 10 to June 15.

Please keep in mind that the official calendar approved by the School Board will not denote any religious holidays by name. Once the 2021-22 school calendar is published, it will simply list School Division holidays as “School Holiday – Schools and Offices Closed.”

The “Annual School Guide and Calendar,” which includes student artwork, general School Division information, and dates of several School Division events, lists many religious holidays (some that are school holidays, and others that are not).