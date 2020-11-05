Arrest made after quadruple shooting in Dale City

Police say they have a suspect in custody following the shooting death of two people at a Halloween party on Bristol Court in Dale City in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 1.

A total of four people were shot in the incident, which was followed by another shooting seriously injured another man later that same day, at a home on Hackwood Street in Dale City.

A press release is below.

On November 3, detectives from the Homicide Unit identified the suspect sought in connection to the quadruple shooting which occurred at a home located in the 3300 block of Bristol Ct. in Woodbridge (22193) on November 1.

As of result of the shooting two men were killed and an additional man and woman were seriously injured. The two surviving victims are expected to recover. The investigation revealed that a large party was occurring at the home where an altercation escalated. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking the four victims.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants against the suspect, identified as Karriem Angelo JACKSON. On November 5, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and apprehended JACKSON without incident in the Reston area of Fairfax County. No additional suspects are being sought at this time.

Arrested on November 5: [No Photo Available]

Karriem Angelo JACKSON, 26, of the 2300 block of Hunters Square Ct in Reston

Charged with 2 counts of second degree murder, 2 counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and 4 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: December 11, 2020 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Identified:

The deceased were identified as Christopher Alan JOHNSON, 24, of Alexandria and Frank Chineji SAPELE, 25, of Arlington

Double Homicide Investigation[Previously Released] – On November 1 at 2:03AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 3300 block of Bristol Ct. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed that there was a large party at the home when the shooting occurred.

Three individuals, two men and a woman, were located at the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers attempted first-aid on one of the men and the woman until rescue personnel arrived at the home.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was flown to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While investigating, a third man arrived at an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was determined to have also been at the residence at the time of the incident. Police have identified a total of four individuals who were shot during the encounter, all are believed to be adults.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this incident to determine what led up to the shooting.

