Terrence Bowen

Terence Samuel Bowen Sr.

Terence “Terry” Samuel Bowen was born in Munchweiler, Germany on September 30, 1959, to Fredric and Lillian Bowen. Terry graduated from Garfield High School, in Woodbridge, Virginia, where he played football with his brothers. After graduating from Garfield in 1978, Terry completed a woodworking certification from the Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center in Fisherville, Virginia in 1980. In 1985 Terry worked at the Ann Ludwig School where he supported transportation for special needs children.

Terry met and married Tawana (Pam) Marie Marble in 1986. Terry and Pam had 2 children, Terence (TJ) and Brianna Marie. Terry worked and retired from Prince William County, Department of General Services after 20+ years. He was often recognized and received accommodations for his exemplary work. Terry loved the Lord and was a member of First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Dumfries, Virginia.

After his retirement, Terry focused on being the primary caregiver for his parents and supported his children and grandchildren. Terry was a proud father and grandfather. He was often called on as the family “handyman” to repair or build. Above all, Terry was protective of his family, pushed for family unity and offered help to anyone that reached out to him. Terry loved being with family, watching old movies and he was an avid gamer.

Terry was preceded in death by his brother Fredric and is survived by his parents Fredric and Lillian, his wife Pam, children Terrance (TJ) and Brianna, and his three grandchildren Harmony, Elijah and Jayden. Terry also leaves behind his siblings Mitzi, Charles (Mary), Gregory (Shelby) and Sheila McDaniel (Robert). Terry also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.

Terry was a kind soul who will be sorely missed by his family and friends.