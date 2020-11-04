Prince William seeks nominees for human rights award

The Prince William Human Rights Commission is now accepting nominations for its annual Human Rights Awards to honor individuals, schools, community groups, and businesses for outstanding accomplishments toward the advancement of human rights.

Nominees should have fought for, and encouraged, equality in significant and substantial ways that have enriched the community.

They may have identified needs for change and found innovative solutions in sectors relating to all people; lobbied for groups and services; initiated public education and information activities; or through their lives, made outstanding and creative contributions or otherwise advanced equality for all people. Nominees must reside in Prince William County.

The nomination form is available on the Human Rights Office website. Nominations may be mailed to the Human Rights Office at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Suite 125, Woodbridge, VA 22191 or emailed to [email protected]. The Human Rights Office must receive nominations by Nov. 30, 2020.

The Human Rights Office will recognize winners at the virtual Universal Human Rights Day observance on Jan. 16, 2021.

The Prince William County Human Rights Commission’s mission is to eliminate discrimination through civil and human rights law enforcement and to establish equal opportunity for all persons within the County through education.

For more information, contact the Human Rights Office at 703-792-4680.