Occoquan plans in-person, virtual holiday celebrations

Enjoy the upcoming festive season with virtual and socially distanced celebrations in historic Occoquan

The town government and Occoquan Merchants Guild will present Occoquan HolidayFest, a three-week event including in-person and online activities from November 20 through December 13, 2020.

The event kicks off on Friday, November 20, at 8 pm with Mayor Earnie Porta hosting a virtual holiday Tree Lighting broadcast live. Starting that weekend, the Occoquan Merchants Guild will host a Shopping Passport Contest where shoppers can win $100 in gift cards to Occoquan shops and restaurants. This contest runs November 20 through December 13 and details can be found at occoquanguild.org/holidayfest.

The town also invites the public to enter the second annual Gingerbread House Contest. Voting will take place virtually and winners will be announced at Fireside Family Night on Saturday, December 12, at 4 pm, and receive a $25 prize to use at any local Town of Occoquan business.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, shoppers are encouraged to visit Occoquan merchants in person or online for holiday gifts and special deals! Then on Saturday, December 5, from 11 am to 4 pm, Occoquan will host regional artisans and crafters in the Holiday Market in River Mill Park, 458 Mill Street. This socially distanced outdoor market will be a festive opportunity to shop for unique and handmade gifts.

During the closing weekend of the festival, the town will host its popular Friday night trivia series with a holiday twist. It’s a Wonderful Trivia Night will take place Friday, December 11 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm in River Mill Park. Participants may rent picnic circles in the grass for $30 for their guarantee of up to six people. Tickets can be found on Eventbrite here. Adult beverages and snacks will be available for purchase in the park that evening.

Then on Saturday, December 12, families can join us for Fireside Family Night in the park! Santa will arrive on a fire engine at 3 pm to wave to children, s’ mores kits and fire pits will be in River Mill Park from 4 pm to 7 pm, then the event will conclude with a staged reading of A Christmas Carol by Castaways Repertory Theatre at 5 pm. This event is free, but registration is required.

In addition to Town and Guild led events, local merchants will be hosting holiday-themed workshops, demonstrations, and tutorials both online and in-person. Other details and a growing schedule of activities can be found at occoquanva.gov/holidayfest.

On-street and lot parking is available for this event. Please note, space is limited at activities to adhere to current coronavirus gathering restrictions. Face coverings are required. The health and well-being of our residents, patrons, businesses, and the local community is paramount. The Town of Occoquan will continue to closely monitor information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local health and government authorities to guide decisions about Town events.