Lucian G. Alexander, 68, of Quantico, died November 2, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 2, 1951 in Alabama to the late Lucian L.M. and Ernestine Alexander. He was the youngest of 9 siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Mrs. Peggy Alexander; his children, Gregory Alexander, Jr., of CA, Ryan Alexander of OH, Ryan Schmidt of VA, Atticus Alexander of VA, and Kelsey Alexander Montgomery of VA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cassandra, Greogory III, Ben, Madiline, Ryan and Lianna Alexander and Autumn King; and 2 great grandchildren.

He was a member of the American Legion, VFW and the Moose Lodge, and he retired from the Marine Corp.

Cremation services are private.