Jeff Rouse Swim Center loses thousands of members

After strict lockdowns were lifted, membership numbers are rebounding at Stafford County’s indoor swimming center.

The Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center, at 1600 Mine Road, provides a place for swim teams and its members to use a 50-meter competition swimming pool.

Restrictions put in place by Gov. Ralph Northam in March, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, forced the center to close for 82 days. During that time, the center lost 1,600 members due to fear of the virus.

The center reopened in mid-May, and today it serves 3,600 members. That’s down from its pre-coronavirus peak in January of 5,600 members.

The county-owned facility opened in June of 2016. It is leased to Eastern Sports Management, of Fredericksburg, for 20 years. The sports management facility also manages two centers in Virginia Beach.

It is responsible for all operations and for all financial aspects of the facility, including ensuring the center is profitable. Memberships to the center cost $49 per month for adults who live in the county, $59 for those who are outside the county.

Eastern Sports Management told members of the County Board of Supervisors that, as of today, it expects it can continue the upkeep of the facility despite memberships being down previous levels.

“My mom always told me to save money for a rainy day, but she never told me to prepare for a pandemic,” said John Wack, Eastern Sports Management president.

The center has projected to bring in $4 million in revenue in 2020. During the final two quarters of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, the center saw $4.6 million in revenue.

Since the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted, the enter has brought in $12,000, according to Wack. A total of 400 members have asked to freeze their memberships, opting to return once a coronavirus vaccine is released. Another 1,600 have canceled their memberships.

In August 2021, the swimming pool is due for its 5-year overhaul. The pool will be drained, pool deck cleaned, grout repaired, amount other things, which is part of its regularly scheduled maintenance. Eastern Sports Management should be able to afford it and other regular maintenance at the facility in the near term, Wack said.

“Absent any further disasters, we’re going to be able to upkeep our end of the bargain,” said Wack.

On October 24, there were 43 coronavirus hospitalizations in the state, the highest number of virus-related hospitalizations in the state since September 2, when there were 59. Wack says the financial situation at the Rouse Center could change if the government forces new lockdown restrictions.