Tina Lynn Leifker, 46, of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away on October 30, 2020 in her home. Tina was born in Fairfax, Va to Diane and Lennie Struder on August 31, 1974. She went to school in Stafford, VA. She married Brian Leifker on August 24, 2003 in Mount Vernon, VA. Tina worked as a bus driver for Fairfax County Public Schools for 16 years. She loved making t-shirts for her grandson and crocheting.

Tina is preceded in death by her sister in-law, Cheryl Leifker and the beloved family dogs; Sparky and Pepper.

Tina is survived by her husband, Brian Leifker. Her daughter and son in-law; Lauren and Michael Omstead, her sons; Austin Loan and Aaron Loan, her cats; Stormy and Floki, her siblings; Michelle Littles, Leonard Struder, III., Melody Cunningham, her mother in-law; Rosemary Leifker, her father in-law; Arnold Leifker, sister in-law Lisa Meade, grandson, Maison Leifker, 8 nieces and 10 nephews.

A viewing and prayer will be held on Friday November, 6 from 5-9 PM and on Saturday November, 7 from 10-2 at Mountcastle Turch Life Celebration Home 4143 Dale Boulevard Woodbridge, VA 22193.

Flowers may be sent to 4143 Dale Boulevard Woodbridge VA, 22193

Special thanks to Dr. Osman, Dr. Taylor, Dr. Moalimj, and Dr. Shanbhag.