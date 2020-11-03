Santa is coming to Potomac Mills despite coronavirus

We’re about to find out if the mall Santa Claus will retain his popularity in the time of coronavirus.

Potomac Mills mall just announced Santa will be seen only by appointment this season. The jolly old elf will begin seeing children at the Woodbridge shopping mall later this month.

A notice from the mall is below.

Simon® is pleased to announce a safe and socially distanced Santa visit for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Potomac Mills. Santa arrives on November 27, 2020 and will be available for socially distanced visits until Christmas Eve. Things to know before you go: • Reservations are required. Make Santa reservations today by clicking here.

• For everyone’s safety, visiting Santa will be a socially distanced experience.

• Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of each visit.

The shopping mall was closed for 70 days earlier this year due to the pandemic. It reopened when Prince William County was allowed to enter the third phase of Gov. Ralph Northam’s coronavirus business reopening plan.