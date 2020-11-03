Rock Hill Church Road reopens with single-lane bridge

Rock Hill Church Road in Stafford County has reopened to through traffic after crews completed the installation of a temporary bridge over Aquia Creek, and temporary traffic signals to direct traffic.

A recent inspection of the former bridge over Aquia Creek found deterioration in the bridge’s major elements. While a bridge replacement project is designed, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) installed a single-lane, temporary bridge as an interim measure.

Traffic signals are directing one-way, alternating traffic over the bridge.

The temporary bridge can carry vehicles up to 40 tons, including emergency vehicles and school buses. Without the temporary bridge, the former bridge would have been posted with an 11-ton weight limit.

Rock Hill Church Road closed to traffic on Monday, Sept. 21 at the Aquia Creek bridge, which is located between Dunbar Drive and Van Horn Lane.

Around 2,000 vehicles a day travel on Rock Hill Church Road, according to a 2019 VDOT traffic count.

Information on the replacement Aquia Creek bridge will be announced once a project schedule is developed. The project is fully funded for construction.

State officials closed the road to traffic in early September.