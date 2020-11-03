Manassas-area shooting suspect charged

Police arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting near Manassas.
On Sunday, November 1, the suspect sought in connection to a shooting in the 8100 block of Portwood Turn on October 16, was arrested.
On October 16 at 12:53 a.m., officers responded to the 8100 block of Portwood Turn to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 31-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.
During the encounter, the accused brandished a firearm and fired from within his home, towards the victim, who was outside, striking him in the lower body, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries where he became uncooperative with investigators.
The suspect was located and arrested by members of the Fairfax County Police Department.
Oscar Javier Miranda, 22, of 8101 Portwood Turn, is charged with discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His court date was not released.
More police reports:
Carjacking – On November 2 at 7:02AM, officers responded to Lifetime Fitness located at 7801 Limestone Dr. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a carjacking. The victim, a 37-year-old woman, reported to police that while exiting her vehicle in the parking lot, she was approached from behind by an unknown man. The man immediately grabbed the victim and slammed her head into the vehicle multiple times. After a brief struggle, the suspect took the victim’s keys and drove away in her vehicle. Rescue personnel responded and treated the victim for significant injuries. While investigating, officers received information on a location of the vehicle. Officers responded and located the vehicle which was heavily damaged.
Suspect Description:
A white male, approximately 40 years of age, 6’0”, 200lbs., and bald Last seen wearing a black mask, a black vest, and a long sleeve shirt
Threats to Bomb – On October 31 at 10:51PM, officers responded to the Babylon Café located at 3081 Golansky Blvd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a bomb threat. Upon arrival, officers and security evacuated the building. A Virginia State Police bomb detection K-9 responded to search the building. No devices were located. The investigation revealed that the bomb threat was called into the above location by an unknown individual. The threat was isolated to the building and determined to be non-credible. The investigation continues.