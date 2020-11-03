Manassas-area shooting suspect charged

Police arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting near Manassas.

On Sunday, November 1, the suspect sought in connection to a shooting in the 8100 block of Portwood Turn on October 16, was arrested.

On October 16 at 12:53 a.m., officers responded to the 8100 block of Portwood Turn to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 31-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.

During the encounter, the accused brandished a firearm and fired from within his home, towards the victim, who was outside, striking him in the lower body, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries where he became uncooperative with investigators.

The suspect was located and arrested by members of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Oscar Javier Miranda, 22, of 8101 Portwood Turn, is charged with discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His court date was not released.

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