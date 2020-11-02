Transportation Bond work in Stafford County is ongoing

Stafford County continues efforts on transportation projects identified in the 2019 Transportation Bond Referendum.

Stafford County’s Department of Public Works has completed several road widening safety improvements and remains dedicated to securing funding and planning for the construction of the remaining projects identified in the bond referendum.

To date, roadway segments along Andrew Chapel Road, Decatur Road and Ramoth Church Road have been widened and repaved. Enon Road, one of the eight major Road Bond projects, is scheduled to begin next.

“Budget constraints at all levels have changed drastically since the voters approved the 2019 Transportation Bond Referendum,” said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Meg Bohmke, Falmouth District. “We remain committed to making our roadways safer for our residents and to moving forward with this program.”

Work is moving forward on Enon Road, and a variety of federal, state, and local funding sources secured so that design work can begin in October 2021. In addition to Enon Road, design work is scheduled to start on Shelton Shop and Leeland Road in 2022. These projects will widen the roadways by three lanes improving traffic flow by creating new capacity, improving safety, travel time reliability, reducing congestion and improving access to surrounding areas.

The County also recently submitted project applications for six bond referendum projects seeking approximately $92 million in SMART SCALE funding. Attaining this core funding is needed to allow the County to continue forward with the current design and construction schedule for Garrisonville Road, Onville Road Widening and Mountain View Road Improvements.

In addition to the road bond projects that remain a priority for the County, Stafford County’s Transportation Planners are working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to identify rural road segments needing additional safety improvements such as advance warning signs and guardrails or rumble strips.

While the Bond Referendum provides up to $50 million of bond financing, completing all eight major projects and 35 safety improvement projects is contingent on leveraging other funds.

One of the many side effects of the coronavirus pandemic is the decline in transportation funding on a local, state and federal level.

A decrease in driving is one factor that has had a significant impact on the County’s revenue streams dedicated to transportation, including gasoline sales tax, state recordation tax, interest earnings and transportation impact fees. County-level losses are only compounded by the decrease in funds from the state and federal government.

The bulk of federal funding comes from fuel tax, and since vehicle use and gasoline consumption have dropped nationwide, the federal government has less money to provide to states.

In the Commonwealth of Virginia, Governor Northam proposes changes to the state’s Six-Year Improvement Plan that would focus on funding current transportation projects to completion by reallocating funding for projects in the out years.

For more information on the County’s transportation projects, please visit this website.