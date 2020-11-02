5 shot, 2 killed in Prince William over Halloween weekend

One man is in critical condition after he was shot Monday in Dale City, bringing the total of people shot in Prince William County over the Halloween weekend to five.

Two men died from gunshots the suffered earlier in the day.

Prince William police report the latest showing took place in the 14700 block of Hackwood Court in Dale City about 2 a.m. today. The victim was flown to a hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries.

*UPDATE: Ref the Shooting on Hackwood St., the man being treated for a gunshot wound has had a change in status and his injuries have become life-threatening. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues. https://t.co/7xhAkl1PRa — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) November 2, 2020

Sunday night’s showing comes after two people were killed earlier in the day at a house party in the 3300 block of Bristol Court. Christopher Alan Johnson, 24, of Alexandria and Frank Chineji Sapele, 25, of Arlington were pronounced dead on the scene after police were called at 2:30 a.m. to a large house party to investigate a report of shots fired.

Two other individuals who were also shot during the encounter were identified as a 23-year-old man of Triangle and a 24-year-old woman of Fairfax and both are expected to survive.

Officers provided first aid to the woman who was shot survivors until rescue personnel arrived. She was flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating, a third man arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was determined to have also been at the residence at the time of the incident, police said.

No arrests have been made and there is no threat to the surrounding community, police said.

Detectives continue to seek assistance from any witnesses to the incident. Additional information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcgov.org/policetip.