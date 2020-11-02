Interview: Theresa Coates Ellis for Manassas Mayor

Voters in Manassas will head to the polls tomorrow to vote for a slew of candidates, and one of them is for city mayor.

Theresa Coates Ellis is the Republican candidate for mayor. She’s been on the City Council since 2018, and she hopes to succeed Hal Parrish II, whose been mayor since 2008 and a member of the City Council since 1993.

Coates Ellis received his endorsement in February when he announced he was not seeking reelection.

Coates Ellis has lived in the city for the past 33 years and is married to her husband, George. Both share a blended family with six daughters and one son, ages 25 to 39.

You can see our full interview with Coates Ellis below.