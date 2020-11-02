Fredericksburg Pet Show returns November 14 and 15

The Fredericksburg Pet Show will return this year to the city’s expo center.

The pet-friendly event will take place Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15 at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center. The show was originally scheduled for September but was postponed, according to the show’s organizer, BMG Events.



Vendors at the show will include a variety of pet-related professionals such as veterinarians, kennels, animal hospitals, groomers, and trainers. New pet products will be on display, and shelters and rescue agencies will have a limited number of lovable animals on-site while they will have plenty of photos of others that are looking for their new home.

The Dog Lure Course, where dogs can chase a mechanical squirrel through an obstacle course, will return to the show this year.

Tickets for the show cost $8 each and are only available for purchase online. No tickets will be available for purchase at the box office window due to coronavirus precautions. Children age 12 and under do not need a ticket to enter the event, and pets are also free.



The show comes as the show organizer has held two other successful events at the expo center in recent months.

The Fredericksburg Expo Center is located at 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway.