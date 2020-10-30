Sun on Saturday, chance of rain on Sunday morning

Saturday will be sunny and cool, with areas of frost in the early morning.
Saturday
Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. North wind around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Light southeast wind.
Sunday
A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 51.