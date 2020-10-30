Christopher John Cronan

Christopher John Cronan passed peacefully in his sleep on October 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Angela, and the fantastic dad of Abby and Ally, and together, they resided in Montclair, VA. Chris’ life began in Pontiac, Michigan, with parents Joseph and Carol Cronan on June 27, 1964. His early years were lively with frequent weekend visits from cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents; happy days in Michigan’s lower peninsula!

In 1971, Joe, Carol, Chris, his sister Robin and brother Kelly, moved to the copper mining town of White Pine, in Michigan’s upper peninsula. Not long after the move, Baby Kyle was born into the family. Life in White Pine was full of adventure and activity for youth. During the summer, kids played outdoors and roamed all over town, only to return home “when the streetlights came on”. Chris had a joyful youth and loved playing hockey, basketball, football, and baseball. He also enjoyed skiing at the “Porkies”. His first job was at his parents’ grocery store, the White Pine Red Owl. He was well known in town and had friends both young and old. His love for the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Tigers was forged during his youth.

After graduating from White Pine High School, Chris found himself in the news while attending Pipestone Vo-Tech in Minnesota. For a sales assignment, he had to make a sales pitch about his chosen product, the iconic DeLorean sports car. The DeLorean dealer in southwestern Minnesota where the school was located, declined to loan a car, so Chris made contact with the lieutenant governor of South Dakota, a proud DeLorean owner, and requested to borrow his DeLorean. The Lt. Governor reached out and left word that Chris could use his personal DeLorean. Having been embarrassed that Chris had received help from out of state, suddenly the Minnesota car dealer offered a car to him. Chris’ success made a segment on CNN. Instead of procuring one car for his assignment, he got two! He also received an “A” for his efforts and was named an honorary citizen of South Dakota!

For the last two decades, Chris worked for Raytheon. Prior to Raytheon, he was a 20-year Air Force veteran. Technical Sergeant Cronan began his career at Lackland AFB in Texas. While serving he earned a Bachelor’s degree and Master of Science in Telecommunications Management from the University of Maryland, University College.

He was stationed around the world including, South Korea, Bahrain, and Texas. He served in both Gulf Wars and was called to duty late in the morning of September 11, 2001, to work on the alert jets on the flight line at Andrews AFB for 13 months. During the first Gulf War he tangled with the front end of a jet and hurt his jaw. During surgery to repair his jaw, Chris nearly died and needed to be revived. The measures the doctors took to revive him caused more damage to his newly repaired jaw. You can imagine his frustration awaking from anesthesia and learning another surgery was required. Later a group of his friends lovingly nicknamed him Jaws.

Chris pursued online learning before it was a trend. He earned a Bachelor’s degree and Master of Science in Telecommunications Management from the University of Maryland University College.

Music and baseball were of great interest to Chris. While other kids watched cartoons to enjoy comedy and violence, Chris tuned into the Pink Panther show to catch Henry Mancini’s jazz riffs. He visited venues across the country. When he was in Minneapolis, he and Kelly saw Mick Sterling and the Stud Brothers. In Austin, he and Robin were guests at the Lyle Lovett show, and with his daughters, Chris enjoyed Celtic Woman. As a young airman in Austin, he and his Air Force pals attended a New Bohemian’s concert on his birthday and Edie Brickell took a picture with him and rubbed his crew cut hair.

Prior to family life, Chris would plan road trips around “baseball”. He got started by getting his younger brother Kyle, who was in 7th grade, to play hooky so they could attend a Twins game. His road trip highlight was five MLB games, in five cities, in five days (Hap and Hutch). During his trips, Chris had knew just where you had to be in the U.S. to tune into WJR and listen to the Detroit Tigers broadcast. When traveling wasn’t possible, he would watch games online with friends across the country (Ed) and comment on Facebook about the highs, lows, and bad referee calls. This past summer, Kyle and his wife Laura accompanied Chris and his daughter Ally to a Wisconsin Rapids Rafters’ game.

His love of sports and baseball showed in his passion for coaching in the Prince William Girls Fastpitch Softball League. He led his daughter’s team, the Red Hawks, to consecutive years’ championships, capping off this season with a championship victory just days before his passing.

Air Force Technical Sergeant Chris Cronan met Marine Sergeant Angela Sheets while they both worked at Ft. Meade, in Maryland. She moved into the apartment next door, and in 2001, he married the girl next door. The wedding was held at the bride’s family’s avocado ranch in California, very far from next door.

Daughters Abby and Ally soon arrived and without a doubt, Chris found happiness in family life. He researched constantly, finding activities to share with the Cronan gals. Every vacation was a new opportunity to visit a museum AND another zoo. Each trip was always about the journey and not the destination. Trips were an opportunity to learn something new. Chris accompanied Abby to Europe for a school trip and the two of them enjoyed their free time visiting castles and other historic sites. One of the highlights was wandering by some shops only to realize that the large building they were next to was a castle built by William the Conqueror.

In his 56 years, Chris was active and accomplished. He learned perseverance from a young age. He had a serious vision problem from birth. By age 5 he had to wear glasses and an eye patch to prevent blindness in one eye. It was a struggle to learn to read and he could not see the chalkboard at school. After 3 years, he was able to overcome the eyepatch. He had to struggle for a few years to catch up.

Chris became an avid reader and enjoyed historical fiction. In recent years, after enjoying a novel, he would think of a relative or friend that would enjoy the story and drop off the book at brother in law Dave’s house, or mail it off to a faraway friend (Phil), for a surprise delivery. If you knew Chris well, you know he set challenging goals and achieved them. He aimed high! You might have also heard one of Chris’ sermons about hating waste and mediocrity. He was always about helping others. God, family, and community were Chris’ priorities and he served all very well.

For you Chris,

May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. Amen and Sláinte!

Angela and the entire Cronan family welcome you to join in celebration of Chris’ life at Locust Shade Park, on Sunday November 1, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be at the Lilac pavilion. Bring your memories, your stories, and your sense of humor. Locust Shade Park is at 4701 Locust Shade Dr, Triangle, VA 22172.

A full mass will be held when Chris is laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to friendsofpatuxent.org. There is also a GoFundMe for expenses.