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Showers on Friday morning, sunny this weekend

By Megan Dietrick

Showers on Friday morning will clear up to mostly sunny skies and strong wind.

Friday
Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night
Areas of frost after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday
Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

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