Ruby Lauretta Shields, age 69, passed away peacefully October 25, 2020 due to health complications. She was born August 3,1951 in Lorton, Virginia to Herbert Otis and Mary Anne Pearson. She married the love of her life, Patrick Shields, in September of 1981, who preceded her in death in 1993.

Ruby was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Ruby especially loved her role as grandma. She was the most caring and generous person to all her friends and family, known for always taking care of everyone no matter who they were or what they needed.

Her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 – “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.”

She was also known for her strength and perseverance. With several health complications in the final years of her life she was a warrior, fighting to get better, but always doing so with a positive, upbeat attitude. Even during her last days on this Earth, she continued her fight until the very end.