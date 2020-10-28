VRE approves new $23 million parking garage as ridership down 93%

VRE will be responsible for the design and construction of the parking garage. VRE and the City of Manassas Park will continue to collaborate on the design and construction of the parking garage to ensure the City of Manassas Park’s parking level is constructed in conjunction with the construction of the garage.

The City of Manassas Park will be responsible for all costs required to advance the parking garage project to 60% design including, but not limited to, all costs incurred prior to the execution of the agreement necessary to advance the project to a 10% conceptual design consistent with a Letter of No Prejudice from the City of Manassas Park dated April 9, 2020. Upon reaching 60% design, VRE will expend a maximum amount of $1,169,270 to advance the parking garage project from 60% design to 100% design, which represents the funds remaining under the VRE’s Standard Project Agreement (SPA) with the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) for Final Design of the Manassas Park parking garage project.

VRE will expend a maximum amount of $23.5 million for construction of the parking garage using I-66 Outside the Beltway (OTB) concessionaire funds previously awarded to VRE. The City of Manassas Park will be responsible for all construction costs in excess of $23.5 million. If the projected cost for construction of the parking garage exceeds $23.5 million, the City may request VRE to permit the City’s development partner, Norton Scott, or its contractor, to construct exterior portions of the Garage project. VRE and the City will work cooperatively to identify portions of the Garage project that can be separated from the work being done by VRE’s contractor and be constructed separately by the City’s development partner or its contractor.