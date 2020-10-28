Stafford County Circuit Court indicts rape suspect

On October 23, Michael Whitted, 33, of Stafford, was indicted at a special grand jury hearing in Stafford County Circuit Court.

He was indicted on three counts of rape and two counts of carnal knowledge of a teenager between 13 and 15 years old, according to the Stafford sheriff’s office.

In February 2019, detectives learned of a possible sexual assault victim while conducting an unrelated investigation. Detectives contacted the victim who reported she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by Whitted when she was a juvenile.

The crimes occurred in Stafford between 2004 and 2005 when the victim was 14 years-of-age. Whitted was a family acquaintance at the time.

Whitted was indicted while incarcerated on previous convictions. He was initially scheduled to be released in November on those convictions.