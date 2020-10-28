Rain throughout the week, frost expected this weekend

Thursday will cool with showers and strong wind.

Thursday

Rain. High near 66. East wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night

Rain. Low around 46. North wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday

Rain before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. High near 53. North wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night

Areas of frost after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday

Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52.