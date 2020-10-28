Manassas School Board to vote on return to sports

Manassas City schools are considering what to do about scholastic sports. The Virginia High School League will begin its amended winter season on December 7.

Winter sports run December 7 to February 20

Basketball

Gymnastics

Indoor track

Swim

Wresting

Fall sports run February 15 to May 1

Cheer

Cross county

Field hockey

Football

Golf

Volleyball

Spring sports run April 12 to June 26

Baseball

Lacrosse

Soccer

Softball

Tennis

Tennis Track and field

During a city School Board meeting on October 13, officials gave the green light for students to begin outdoor conditioning. So far, the division has approved conditioning for:

Football

Marching Band

Wresting

Baseball

Basketball

Outdoor track

Cheer

Girls lacrosse

Field hockey

If students haven’t made a full return to in-person learning by early December, it’s unlikely the city school division’s athletes will be able to participate, said Manassas City School Board Chairman At-large Sanford Williams. “Wrestling starts December 7, and it seems that is a place where you can spread the virus.”

The city School Board is expected to vote on whether or not the division will participate in the state’s scholastic high school sports program at its next meeting on November 10, the last scheduled School Board meeting before the start of the season.