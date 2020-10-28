Manassas School Board to vote on return to sports

Manassas City schools are considering what to do about scholastic sports. The Virginia High School League will begin its amended winter season on December 7.
Winter sports run December 7 to February 20
- Basketball
- Gymnastics
- Indoor track
- Swim
- Wresting
Fall sports run February 15 to May 1
- Cheer
- Cross county
- Field hockey
- Football
- Golf
- Volleyball
Spring sports run April 12 to June 26
- Baseball
- Lacrosse
- Soccer
- Softball
Tennis
- Track and field
During a city School Board meeting on October 13, officials gave the green light for students to begin outdoor conditioning. So far, the division has approved conditioning for:
- Football
- Marching Band
- Wresting
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Outdoor track
- Cheer
- Girls lacrosse
- Field hockey
If students haven’t made a full return to in-person learning by early December, it’s unlikely the city school division’s athletes will be able to participate, said Manassas City School Board Chairman At-large Sanford Williams. “Wrestling starts December 7, and it seems that is a place where you can spread the virus.”
The city School Board is expected to vote on whether or not the division will participate in the state’s scholastic high school sports program at its next meeting on November 10, the last scheduled School Board meeting before the start of the season.