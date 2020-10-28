Man beaten with hammer, shot in Woodbridge

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Prince William Willia police officers were called to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge to investigate shots fired call.

When they arrived, officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Rescue personnel arrived at the location and took the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that the victim, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the altercation, the accused struck the victim in the head with a hammer before she brandished a firearm and shot the victim in the upper body. The parties separated and the police were contacted.

Yessica Asencio, 29, of the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge is charged with two counts of malicious wounding.