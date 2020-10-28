Interview: Lynn Forkell Greene for Manassas City Council

Greene is one of three Republicans who are seeking three open seats on the City Council this election cycle.

This is her second bid at a seat on the City Council. Last year, she ran during a Special Election after Ken Elston vacated his seat.

Forkell Green was born in Manassas, and she works as a project manager for a Washington, D.C. consultancy, where’s she’s focused on promoting diversity and inclusion in the workforce.

She’s married with a daughter who’s a special education teacher in the city school division and has a stepdaughter attending James Madison University.

Forkell Greene says she’s been attending community meetings for the past four years, and those meetings have been the driving forced behind her wanting to get involved in the city government.

She tells me she’s focused on bringing down the city’s homeowner property tax rate, and on sustainable growth that will bring new business to the while preserving its small-town feel.

Republicans Ian Lovejoy, an incumbent, and Harry Clark are also seeking seats on the City Council. Current City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis, also a Republican, is running for Mayor.

On the Democratic side, current Councilwoman Michele Davis Younger is running for mayor, and incumbents Mark Wolfe and Pamela Sebesky are running to keep their seats. Political newcomer Tom Osina is also running.

We’ve invited all of the Democratic candidates to be interviewed on their positions, however, none have multiple invitations for an interview.

Our full interview with Forkell Greene is below. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.