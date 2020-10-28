Final days: Prince William starts search for new county schools superintendent

After 15 years, Dr. Steven L. Walts’ time as Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent is drawing to a close. That’s more evident now more than ever as the county School Board tonight will hold its first meeting to discuss replacing Walts, who plans to leave July 1, 2021.

At the moment, Walts is working out the details of sending students back to in-person learning in school buildings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. After pressure from the School Board, kindergarten students will return to in-person learning in a hybrid model on November 10, with half of the school division’s kindergartners coming on alternating days. Second and third-grade students will return to school buildings in January, and the remainder of the students phased back in early February.

It’s been a tough year for Walts when in May he suspended his Twitter account after former School Board Chairman At-large Ryan Sawyers, and county resident Guy Morgan alleged the superintendent was using his social media account to exchange private, inappropriate comminution with students via Twitter’s private direct message feature.

Following a lawsuit filed by Sawyers demanding those private messages be made public, Prince William Circuit Judge Kimberly A. Irving on October 2 ruled that the private messages were “clearly exempted” from mandatory disclosure under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act because they were communications of the chief executive officer of the School Board, said school division spokeswoman Diana Gulotta.

Over time, Walts has become the highest-paid public school superintendent in Virginia and one of the most highly-paid in the U.S. with a salary of $430,752 salary with benefits.

The full press release from the school division about the search for Walls replacement is below.