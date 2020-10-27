October has arrived, and with it, at six-feet-apart, the Friends of the Occoquan conducted their fall cleanup.

A total of 132 masked volunteers arrived on October 10 at Occoquan and the Lake Ridge Park and Marina in Lake Ridge.

Then, on October 17 at the Occoquan Regional Park and the Fountainhead Park and Marina.

Volunteers filled up 35 recyclable and 41 trash bags.

Boy and Girl Scouts came out in full force including Bear Den 1353, Pack 1373 with 22 members, Troop 1369, and Kristin Saul with her 4H Club. High School students from different schools also came to fulfill their community service hours, as well as the Young Professionals. Many couples came and parents with their children to make a difference.

Since boats were not permitted at the Lake Ridge Marina, a few larger items could not be reached and were left behind.

The Friends of the Occoquan wanted to thank all of the volunteers that came out, as well as their supporters: the Fairfax County Water Authority, American Water, the Chesapeake Bay conservation Fund, Clean Virginia Waterways, the Northern Virginia Park Authority, and Occoquan.