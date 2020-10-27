Coates Ellis says Manassas residents need lower tax rates, Route 28 bypass

Theresa Coates Ellis supports the Route 28 bypass, which is an extension of Godwin Drive, which would provide a direct link for drivers who commute from western Prince William County, and points south and west like Stafford and Fauquier counties, respectively, to Route 28 in Fairfax County.

The controversial road would provide a bypass route for congested Route 28 between Manassas and the Bull Run, on the Fairfax County line, and Interstate 66, where high occupancy toll lanes are being added to reduce congestion.

“When we get back into full business [after the pandemic], we’re going to see how beneficial this project was,” said Coates Ellis during a voter town hall hosted by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce.

The bypass is expected to cost $300 million to construct, and a total of 54 homes would need to be demolished. A controversial project, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, killed the project in early September after years of debate and study, only to reverse coarse a week later and vote to unlock $89 million in funding for the project from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.

The city’s tax rate was also a topic of discussion. Earlier this year, the City Council hiked homeowners’ property tax bills by $220 more than last year, to an average bill of $4,295 per home. It’s the second-highest property tax rate in the state behind neighboring Manassas Park City.

“[Homeowners] are getting killed in the property taxes. We’re losing people… they’re going to places that have lower property taxes when they get ready to retire,” said Coates Ellis.

Coates Ellis, a Republican, has served two years on the City Council. She announced her candidacy in February after longtime Mayor Hal Parrish II announced his retirement.

Her opponent, Michele Davis Younger, a Democrat, was also first elected to City Council in 2018. She announced her mayoral candidacy in December 2019, before any other of her fellow Democrats announced their intentions to seek office during this current election cycle.

Coates Ellis’ town hall was the latest in a series of voter forums featuring Manassas candidates held by the chamber of commerce in recent weeks. Three Republicans — incumbent Ian Lovejoy, who is seeking a third term in the council, Lynn Forkell Greene, and Harry Clark also participated in the chamber’s voter forums.

“The Democrats have been invited,” said Ross Snare, the chamber’s policy director and host of the voter forums. “They still have time to pick a date and participate before the election.”

In addition to Davis Younger, incumbents Mark Wolfe and Pam Sebesky are vying to keep their seats. Political newcomer Tom Osina is also running to win one of three open seats on the City Council.

Another voter forum that was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28 at The Wellington Community Center, was canceled. Democrats declined to participate in the event.

“I don’t understand why they don’t,” Coates Ellis told PLN. “Residents want to know who they’re voting for, not be handed a piece of paper telling how to vote.”

We’ve asked Democrats why they have yet to participate in either voter forum this year. The Democratic candidates have also not responded to interview requests from this news organization.

Coates Ellis is married with a blended family of six daughters and one son, all of whom are adults. She says being the city’s mayor will be a full-time job, and she’ll focus on continuing to bring down the city’s unemployment rate that now sits at about 7%, down from 14% at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

She’ll fund new programs for entrepreneurs to be successful in business. “I’ve met so many young professionals with great ideas that don’t even know how to do a business plan.”

Early voting began in the city on September 18. Election Day is November 3.