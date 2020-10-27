Cloudy on Wednesday, showers on Thursday and Friday

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a strong breeze later in the day.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 58. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday
Rain. High near 69. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Thursday Night
Rain. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.