Cloudy on Wednesday, showers on Thursday and Friday

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a strong breeze later in the day.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 58. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday

Rain. High near 69. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday Night

Rain. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.