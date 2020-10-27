Call to Action: Food deliverers needed for homebound senior citizens

Prince William Food Rescue needs Food Rescue Heroes as the program is busy delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound senior citizens. Volunteers are needed county-wide! Home food deliveries are no contact and follow social distancing guidelines.

Prince William Food Rescue is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close to expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, and food pantries, and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food. Just an hour of your time will do much to provide relief for food-insecure families in our community!

More info on Prince William Food Rescue may be found online at this website. Please contact Shirley at [email protected] or call (703) 441-8606 ext. 212 for more information.

Non-Coronavirus Volunteer Opportunities:

Mark your calendars for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on October 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Collection sites will be at both Novant medical centers in Manassas and Haymarket, along with Sentara Lake Ridge. This is a way to get those unused and expired meds safely out of your medicine cabinet where they could fall into the wrong hands. Please visit this website to learn more.

The staff at ACTS has a big need for volunteers to help sort and organize the donations received at their Thrift Donation Center. Families and groups of seven or less welcome. Sorted items will be placed for sale in the ACTS Thrift Store where proceeds directly fund ACTS programs. All volunteers must complete and submit the online volunteer registration form found at this website. Please email Lisa at [email protected] or Luke at [email protected] to learn more.

Halloween is almost here, and Historic Manassas is hosting a Mask-querade Ball on October 31 at Harris Pavilion. Volunteers are needed to work a four-hour shift as set up crew, thermometer readers, ticket sales and check-in, game attendants, and costume contest judging. Masks must be worn; volunteers can come in costume. Please email Historic Manassas at [email protected] for more information on this event.

Manassas Hunger & Homeless Outreach Ministries is holding a Virtual Food Drive through November 30 to benefit Manassas Mobile Home Park. Residents of this community have been severely impacted by the loss of jobs and income due to the coronavirus and your donation will help to replenish their community food pantry. Please visit this website to learn how you can help.

The Salvation Army is recruiting volunteers for their Red Kettle Campaign, a long-standing holiday tradition that raises funds to benefit local families and individuals in need. Volunteers choose their locations and time slots and then ring the Salvation Army Bell. All ages welcome; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or up at all times. Great for groups, families, young children, and older adults. Coronavirus safety measures include a mask requirement and sanitizing supplies (provided) to keep the kettle and bell clean. Please visit this website to sign up, call (703) 580-8991, or email Angela at [email protected].

Save the date for the upcoming Semper K9 Hero Hike, being held virtually Veterans Day week. Run a 5K or walk a mile in honor or memory of a hero. Registration for ages 13 and up is $35, free for ages 12 and under. Please visit this website for more information.

Operation Turkey at SERVE is just around the corner. Volunteers aged 16 and up are needed from November 16 to 21 to help sort and organize food, assemble food packages, and unload surplus food at SERVE. Be prepared for prolonged standing and lifting up to 20 pounds. Hurry, slots fill up quickly. Visit this website to create your account and sign up. Please email SERVE at [email protected] to learn more.

Cold weather will be here soon and the staff at SERVE are looking for a self-starter volunteer Coat Closet & Donations Assistant to help with their upcoming coat drive. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and able to lift up to 15 pounds. Duties include sorting and organizing donations, assisting families with locating properly sized coats, ensuring rules are followed and ensuring the cleanliness of coat closet. Volunteers must wear a face mask, submit to a temperature check, and complete a health questionnaire at the start of each shift. Please contact Karen at [email protected] for more information.

Coronavirus Volunteer Opportunities:

Medical Reserve Corps support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency. Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, and vaccine clinics. Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at this website. Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.

ACTS and the Community Feeding Taskforce are in need of Volunteer Delivery Drivers to deliver food daily from the Community Feeding Taskforce Warehouse in Manassas to multiple food distribution sites. Volunteers must be able to maneuver pallets using a pallet jack and assist with loading the truck from the Community Feeding Taskforce Warehouse and then unloading pallets at the destination. Volunteers should be able to lift 40 pounds. Must have a valid driver’s license. Background check required. All ACTS Volunteers must first complete and submit the online volunteer application found online. Please contact Shirley at [email protected] to learn more.

American Red Cross needs volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during the coronavirus. Volunteers work in-person in a Red Cross shelter before, during and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Please email [email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call the team at Volunteer Prince William at (703) 369-5292. You can also visit the Volunteer Prince William website. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.