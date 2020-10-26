Skrimp Shack opens near Manassas

Skrimp Shack has opened a new location in Sudley Manor Square near Manassas.

The restaurant offers quick-service seafood, specializing in fish and shrimp meals. It is known for its “Fattest Fish Samwich” in town, as well as the Skrimp ‘n Crab Po Boy.

Three of the most popular menu items at Skrimp Shack:

Whiting “Samwich”: whiting fish piled on a jumbo sesame seed bun with a house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Skrimp N Crab Po’ Boy: a toasted hoagie roll filled with shrimp, topped with crab crumble, and covered with either a spicy or mild house recipe ‘po boy sauce.

Skrimp Basket: a choice of fried, grilled, or blackened shrimp with a side and a drink.

Skrimp Shack is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is located at 7855 Sudley Road. The restaurant’s website is skrimpshackmanassas.com.

The restaurant chain has several locations in Virginia, to include locations near Dumfries and Fredericksburg.