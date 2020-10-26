Traffic

Permanent traffic shift at Route 28 and Interstate 66

By Uriah Kiser
The new, permanent alignment for Route 28 is slightly to the east of the existing Route 28 bridge over I-66 and is one of several major traffic pattern changes happening this year at the I-66 and Route 28 Interchange area as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
Following this traffic shift, drivers on Route 28 North traveling to I-66 East will temporarily access eastbound I-66 from the left-most travel lanes. This temporary traffic pattern will remain in place for about two weeks while crews finish constructing the new, permanent ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East.
Drivers traveling from Route 29 (Lee Highway) South to Route 28 North will not be able to access the temporary, left-side ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East. These drivers will instead be detoured farther south on Route 29 to the I-66/Route 29 Interchange in Centreville until the new permanent, right-side ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East is opened.
When the new bridge opens, drivers traveling on the ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North will merge onto Route 28 North from the left side of the roadway, with northbound traffic to their right.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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