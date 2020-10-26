Joseph G. Woods, 49, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away on October 21, 2020. He was born in Oscoda Township, Michigan to Joseph J. and Rosamond Woods on December 24, 1970.

Joe is preceded in death by his father, Joseph James Woods and his niece, Brittany Tighe.

Joe is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cathy Woods, and their daughter, Stephanie; his sister Jackie Hayes, husband Stephen, and nephew Riley, of Manassas; his mother, Rosamond Woods, of Woodbridge; and many nieces and nephews including, Steven, Josh, Ella, Avery, Emily, Eva, Oliver, and many lifelong friends.

Joe’s greatest passion was deep-sea fishing and spending time at the Cape with family and friends. He was an avid bike rider and enjoyed spending time on local trails. His hobbies included relic hunting with his father and collecting movie memorabilia.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Stillbrave Childhood Cancer Foundation (stillbrave.org) in memory of Avery K. Heino.

Funeral arrangements will be private