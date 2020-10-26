Interview: Ian Lovejoy for Manassas City Council

Ian Lovejoy is running for one of three open seats on the Manassas City Council.

He’s seeking his third term on the City Council, and you can watch our interview with Lovejoy in the video window at the bottom of this post.

Lovejoy is a Republican, a small business owner, and made an unsuccessful bid for state-level office when he ran for the 50th District Virginia House of Delegates seat in 2019. That seat is currently held by Lee Carter (D), the state’s first self-described Democratic Socialist.

Lynn Forkell Green and Harry Clark are the other two Republican candidates running for City Council. For the Democratic Party, incumbents Pam Sebesky and Tom Wolfe are on the ticket, and so is Tom Osina, who is making his first bid for public office.

Longtime Mayor Hal Parrish II will not seek reelection this year. He has endorsed Theresa Coates Ellis, who now sits on the City Council, to replace him.

Michele Davis Younger won the nomination from the city’s Democratic Party and is also running for the seat.

PLN invited all candidates running for city office to be interviewed. So far, Clark, Lovejoy, and Greene have agreed to be interviewed.

Voters will head to the polls on November 3.