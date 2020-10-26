Interview: Harry Clark for Manassas City Council

Harry Clark is running for one of three open seats on the Manassas City Council.

You can watch our interview with Clark in the video window at the bottom of this post.

Clark is running as a Republican, is a longtime city resident, and has years of experience on multiple city boards and commissions, including the city’s Planning Commission since 2007.

Clark, a self-described budget wonk, has said he wants to review the city manager’s budget for “must-have” and “nice to have” expenditures. He’s been focused on improving relations between the City Council and the city school division and working to help small to medium-sized businesses develop apprenticeships.

Lynn Forkell Green and incumbent Ian Lovejoy are the other two Republican candidates running for City Council. For the Democratic Party, incumbents Pam Sebesky and Tom Wolfe are on the ticket, and so is Tom Osina, who is making his first bid for public office.

Longtime Mayor Hal Parrish II will not seek reelection this year. He has endorsed Theresa Coates Ellis, who now sits on the City Council, to replace him.

Michele Davis Younger won the nomination from the city’s Democratic Party and is also running for the seat.

PLN invited all candidates running for city office to be interviewed. So far, Clark, Lovejoy, and Greene have agreed to be interviewed.

Voters will head to the polls on November 3.