Harry Schmitt

Harry A Schmitt

Harry A Schmitt, 91, of Dumfries, claimed the resurrection on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Harry was born on September 25, 1929, in Mannheim, Germany. Following his graduation from primary school, he completed a four-year apprenticeship program in jewelry engraving. In the post-war years, he became a fire fighter and plant security agent for a large electrical equipment manufacturing company. He immigrated to the United States in June 1953, where he soon found a position as an engraver with a jewelry company in New York City. He was drafted in June 1954, and became a member of the U.S. Army. He completed basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, and after completing training as a baker, was assigned to United States Army Europe in Munster, Germany. It was during this deployment that he met and married his beloved wife, Helga, in November 1956.

During his 20-year career with the Army as a combat engineer, he was stationed at Fort Lawton, Washington, Mannheim, Germany, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Vietnam, and Schwetzingen, Germany. Harry retired from the Army as a First Sergeant on August 31, 1974. He earned the Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army of Occupation Medal (Germany), Vietnam Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.

Following his retirement from the Army, Harry accepted a position at the Fauquier Technical Center as a drafting instructor. Eight years later, he began working for the Marine Corps as a logistics analyst until his retirement from civil service in 2006.

Throughout his life, Harry enjoyed traveling, reading, and writing. He was a man of strong faith, and a dry sense of humor. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, going to the beach, and becoming a connoisseur of coffee, chocolate, and wine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolf Schmitt and Emilie Schafer, and a brother, Werner Schmitt. Harry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helga I. Schmitt; a daughter and son-in-law, Cydne and Roger Paugh of San Antonio, Texas; a son and daughter-in-law, Steven G. and Marjorie Schmitt of Dumfries, Virginia; a sister, Inga Braun of Germany; and 7 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City, Virginia on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:30 am. Burial will be in Quantico National Cemetery.