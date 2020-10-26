Cloudy skies and showers Tuesday night and into this week

Tuesday will be cloudy with fog in the morning.

Tuesday

Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

Showers. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%.