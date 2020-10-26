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Cloudy skies and showers Tuesday night and into this week

By Megan Dietrick

Tuesday will be cloudy with fog in the morning.

Tuesday
Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Night
Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday
Showers. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

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