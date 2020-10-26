Boy found riding in trunk of car

A Triangle resident is charged after police found a 9-year-old boy riding in the back of a car.

On October 25 at 3:19 p.m., officers were called to the area of Mine and Van Buren roads in Dumfries to investigate a report of child neglect. The caller told police that, while stopped at the intersection, they observed the trunk of the vehicle in front of them open and a juvenile inside.

Officers located the vehicle and the occupants nearby and an investigation revealed that the driver, identified as the accused, allowed his 9-year-old boy to ride in the trunk of the vehicle. While inside the trunk, the boy pushed the emergency latch release, thus opening the trunk while at the above intersection. No injuries were reported, and the child was left in the care of a family member.

Stacey Lee Singletary, 50, of Triangle is charged with child neglect.

Also over the weekend, police were called to a report of a shooting in Woodbridge.

On October 25 at 12:32 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 1600 block of Woodside Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, a 22-year- old man, outside of the home suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers utilized department-issued trauma kits to provide aid to the victim until rescue personnel arrived on the scene.

The victim was flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that the victim and an acquaintance, identified as a 20-year-old man, were involved in a physical altercation.

At some point during the altercation, a witness, who was later identified as the accused, fired multiple rounds, striking both men. The acquaintance suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital by the accused and other witnesses prior to police arriving at the location.

No additional injuries were reported. Officers located and collected evidence at the location. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Mario Antonio PORTILLO, was arrested.

Mario Antonio Portillo, 20, of 1330 Packard Drive in Dale City, is charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and 2 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

He is due in court on December 14, 2020. He was held without bond.