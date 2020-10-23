Thunderstorms possible on Saturday, showers on Sunday

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Areas of drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night

Areas of drizzle. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 71.