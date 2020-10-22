Stafford woman used gasoline to set husband ablaze, killing him

Lisa Bartosch has been sentenced to 51 years in prison with 13 years and 9 months suspended for the 2017 murder of her husband, Scott Bartosch, Jr.

She was sentenced today during a hearing in Stafford County Circuit Court.

The investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office had determined that on May 1, 2017, Lisa Bartosch killed her husband by pouring gasoline on him and setting him on fire.

Scott Bartosch died from his injuries on May 29, 2017. Lisa Bartosch pled guilty to first-degree murder in September 2019.