Mother of 2 killed in Lake Ridge crash

Police were called to the area of Springwoods Drive and Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge at 6:09 a.m. today to investigate a two-vehicle crash.

Authorities found that the driver of a 2011 Ford Explorer made a left turn from Glenridge Drive onto Springwoods Drive, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. The driver of the Ford continued in the wrong direction until the vehicle collided with the driver of a 2011 Toyota Camry, who was traveling northbound on Springwoods Drive, police state in a press release.

The driver of the Toyota, 32-year-old Lataja Ikea Reena Wilkens was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The victim’s two children, an 8-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old boy, were in the backseat of the Toyota, and were both wearing seatbelts. The children were also taken to an area hospital where they are expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

The driver, and only occupant, of the Ford was not injured and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Ronal Eriberto Guilen, 26, of 13076 Quate Lane in Dale City, is charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter, police said.

Investigators are seeking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this crash.