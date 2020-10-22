Emergency clinic to help homeowners struggling due to coronavirus pandemic

On Saturday and Sunday, October 24, 25, respectively, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. First Home Alliance will hold a financial emergency clinic to help those struggling to say in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, located at 13020 Telegraph Road in Woodbridge. Participants will be able to drive up in their cars and then speak to someone on-site for the intake process, to maintain social distancing,

The area inside the church will be used to serve elderly and disabled residents with technology challenges.

First Home Alliance received a $100,000 grant from the Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William in Response to the coronavirus pandemic to help renters and homeowners experiencing the financial impact of the current pandemic stay in their homes.

The Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William has partnered with Prince William County Government, the and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, to administer the Prince William Area Disaster Fund.

This fund will serve as the combined disaster relief and recovery fund for the Greater Prince William area, with an immediate focus on COVID-19 relief efforts. Funds have been distributed to community groups in grants that address housing, human services, employment assistance, and other critical needs.

“During this unprecedented time, too many people are struggling financially and facing housing instability,” said Larry Laws, Sr., First Home Alliance, Executive Director. “The Prince William Area Disaster Relief Funds will allow us to serve a vital role in providing solutions for individuals and families facing financial difficulties with nowhere else to turn.”